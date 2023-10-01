Logo
Russia shoots down six Ukrainian drones over southern and western regions
Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
MOSCOW : Russia said on Sunday that air defences had shot down five Ukrainian drones over the western Smolensk region and one over the southern Krasnodar region.

Air defences shot down a Ukrainian drone in the Krasnodar region at around 0500 GMT, Russia's defence ministry said.

At around 0600 GMT, Russia shot down three drones over the Smolensk region and at 0700 GMT shot down two more over the region, Russia's defence ministry said. (This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of 'drones' in the headline)

(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

