Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones and missiles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones and missiles

Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :Russia said on Sunday that air defences had shot down six Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and two Ukrainian missile over Crimea.

Air defences shot down a Ukrainian drone in the southern Krasnodar region at around 0500 GMT, Russia's defence ministry said.

At around 0600 GMT, Russia shot down three drones over the western Smolensk region and at 0700 GMT shot down two more over the region, Russia's defence ministry said.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two operational-tactical Grom-2 missiles was thwarted," the ministry said. It said the missiles were shot down over the Dzhankoi region.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, said there were no casualties.

(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.