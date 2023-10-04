Logo
Russia summons Moldova's envoy, blocks entry to several Molodovan citizens
Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday it had summoned the Moldovan ambassador.

The ministry said it had taken reciprocal measures after the expulsion of the head of Sputnik Moldova news agency from Moldova on Sept. 13.

The ministry said the Moldovan ambassador was informed that "a number of individuals directly involved in restricting freedom of speech and the rights of Russian journalists in Moldova, as well as inciting anti-Russian sentiments, were banned from entering Russia."

The Ministry did not name the people who were banned from entering Russia.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Chris Reese)

