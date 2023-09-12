Logo
Russia truck sets off with food aid for Armenians in Khankendi - Reuters witness
Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
A Russian truck carrying food aid for Armenians in the Karabakh city of Khankendi set off via the Aghdam road on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness and local media.

Tensions are running high between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been the cause of two wars between them in the past three decades.

On Sunday, the Russian Red Cross truck carrying aid was left idling by a road, with separatists in Karabakh refusing to accept the cargo despite a deal announced with ethnic Armenian separatists to open the route for the first time in decades.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

