Russia working on infrastructure design for far eastern gas pipeline to China
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
MOSCOW : Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it was working on the design of infrastructure for a gas pipeline from the Sakhalin region in Russia's Far East to China.

Russia and China agreed in early 2022 to boost supplies of Russian gas via the new pipeline, which would export 10 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

