Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
A view shows an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
Rescuers work at the site of an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
An interior view shows an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV :At least two people were killed and 15 wounded in Russian air strikes in southern and eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

One person was killed and 13 wounded by a missile strike on the city of Pokrovsk in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said, citing preliminary information.

Emergency services said two administrative buildings had been damaged.

A 34-year-old woman was killed and her 36-year-old husband seriously injured in a drone strike on their vehicle in the town of Beryslav in the southern Kherson region, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

A 79-year-old woman who was standing nearby was also hurt, he said.

"This is a deliberate hunt for civilians," Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in attacks across Ukraine.

The Donetsk and Kherson regions have come under frequent attack from Russian forces who invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The deaths reported on Friday were separate from heavy fighting under way around the eastern town of Avdiivka.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Yuliia Dysa, Writing by Olena Harmash, Editing by Andrew Heavens and Timothy Heritage)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.