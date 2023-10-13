Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

KYIV :At least two people were killed and 15 wounded in Russian air strikes in southern and eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

One person was killed and 13 wounded by a missile strike on the city of Pokrovsk in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said, citing preliminary information.

Emergency services said two administrative buildings had been damaged.

A 34-year-old woman was killed and her 36-year-old husband seriously injured in a drone strike on their vehicle in the town of Beryslav in the southern Kherson region, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

A 79-year-old woman who was standing nearby was also hurt, he said.

"This is a deliberate hunt for civilians," Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in attacks across Ukraine.

The Donetsk and Kherson regions have come under frequent attack from Russian forces who invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The deaths reported on Friday were separate from heavy fighting under way around the eastern town of Avdiivka.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Yuliia Dysa, Writing by Olena Harmash, Editing by Andrew Heavens and Timothy Heritage)