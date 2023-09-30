Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian attack hits site in western Ukraine, limited evacuation ordered
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian attack hits site in western Ukraine, limited evacuation ordered

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Authorities in the western Ukrainian region of Vinnytsya ordered an evacuation early on Saturday, saying an infrastructure site had been struck in a Russian attack.

"At this time there is no need for a general evacuation, apart from the immediate area around the site of the hit, said Vasyl Polishchuk, head of administration for the town of Kalynivka, according to the town's website.

It did not say what target had been struck or what weapon had been used. Regional Governor Serhiy Borzov had reported the hit on an unspecified infrastructure site, a term Ukrainian officials sometimes use to refer to facilities involved in power generation or other industries.

Earlier reports said drones had been operating in the area.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.