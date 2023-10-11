Russian bid to return to UN rights body fails after vote

GENEVA : Russia failed in its bid to return to the United Nations' top human rights body on Tuesday, with rivals winning considerably more votes at the General Assembly in an election seen as a key test of Western efforts to keep Moscow isolated.

In the secret ballot, Russia won 83 votes versus 160 for Bulgaria and 123 for Albania, which had competed against it in the same eastern Europe grouping for two seats on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

"UN member states sent a strong signal to Russia’s leadership that a government responsible for countless war crimes and crimes against humanity doesn't belong there," said Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human Rights Watch. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

Russia was ousted from the council 18 months ago in a U.S.-led diplomatic push following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Amid creeping signs of Ukraine war "fatigue", some diplomats had said Russia had a reasonable chance of getting voted back onto the council.

China and Cuba were also among the winners of Tuesday's vote. The next three-year term begins on Jan. 1.

