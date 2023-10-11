Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian bid to return to UN rights body fails after vote
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian bid to return to UN rights body fails after vote

FILE PHOTO: The empty seat for the representative of Russia is pictured during the Human Rights Council special session on the human rights situation in Ukraine, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The empty seat for the representative of Russia is pictured during the Human Rights Council special session on the human rights situation in Ukraine, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : Russia failed in its bid to return to the United Nations' top human rights body on Tuesday, with rivals winning considerably more votes at the General Assembly in an election seen as a key test of Western efforts to keep Moscow isolated.

In the secret ballot, Russia won 83 votes versus 160 for Bulgaria and 123 for Albania, which had competed against it in the same eastern Europe grouping for two seats on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

"UN member states sent a strong signal to Russia’s leadership that a government responsible for countless war crimes and crimes against humanity doesn't belong there," said Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human Rights Watch. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

Russia was ousted from the council 18 months ago in a U.S.-led diplomatic push following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Amid creeping signs of Ukraine war "fatigue", some diplomats had said Russia had a reasonable chance of getting voted back onto the council.

China and Cuba were also among the winners of Tuesday's vote. The next three-year term begins on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.