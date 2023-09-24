Logo
Russian-installed head of Donetsk imposes five-hour curfew
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a newly built apartment block next to those damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
The Russian-installed head of the Russian-annexed Ukrainian region of Donetsk has imposed a curfew, according to a decree published on Sunday.

Denis Pushilin banned the presence of civilians on streets and public places from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Mondays-Fridays, according to the decree.

The decree forbade assemblies, rallies and demonstrations as well as other mass events in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk region unless they were permitted by Operational Headquarters for Military Threat Response in Donetsk People's Republic.

The decree signed by Pushilin on September 18 introduced "military censorship of postal mail and messages transmitted via telecommunications systems as well as control of telephone conversations".

Among other steps entailed by Pushilin's order was the establishment of checkpoints and security posts at borders with Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

