Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian lawmakers approve revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty in first reading
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian lawmakers approve revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty in first reading

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia April 7, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia April 7, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in the first of three readings on Tuesday.

The vote was passed by 412 votes to zero, with no abstentions. Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Russia was revoking the treaty because of the irresponsible attitude of the United States to global security.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.