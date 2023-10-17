Russian lawmakers approve revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty in first reading

MOSCOW : Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in the first of three readings on Tuesday.

The vote was passed by 412 votes to zero, with no abstentions. Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Russia was revoking the treaty because of the irresponsible attitude of the United States to global security.

