Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian lawmakers given 10 days to study revoking Moscow's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian lawmakers given 10 days to study revoking Moscow's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian lawmakers were on Monday given 10 days to study the possibility of revoking Moscow's ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests, the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said in a statement.

The chamber's International Affairs Committee will need to conclude its work by Oct. 18, the statement said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.