Russian lawmakers given 10 days to study revoking Moscow's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
MOSCOW : Russian lawmakers were on Monday given 10 days to study the possibility of revoking Moscow's ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests, the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said in a statement.
The chamber's International Affairs Committee will need to conclude its work by Oct. 18, the statement said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Gareth Jones)
