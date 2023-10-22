Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian missile attack kills six in distribution centre in Kharkiv-governor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian missile attack kills six in distribution centre in Kharkiv-governor

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A Russian missile hit a postal distribution centre in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Saturday, killing six people and injuring 14, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.

"This is strictly a civilian site," Synheubov said. "The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv's peaceful population."

Pictures from the scene posted on Telegram showed a building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Maria Starkova; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.