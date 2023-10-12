Russian missile strike kills four in Ukrainian school, Kyiv says

KYIV :A Russian missile struck a school in the town of Nikopol in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Wednesday, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

"As a result of the Russian strike, four people died: a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app, alongside video of emergency officials digging through ruins.

Two people who were injured were receiving medical assistance, he added.

Klymenko said earlier that the victims were employees of the educational institution.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said 50 private homes and two infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians, although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine since Moscow sent in tens of thousands of troops in February 2022.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Kyiv and Elaine Monaghan in Washington, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)