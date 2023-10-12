Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian missile strike kills four in Ukrainian school, Kyiv says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian missile strike kills four in Ukrainian school, Kyiv says

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV :A Russian missile struck a school in the town of Nikopol in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Wednesday, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

"As a result of the Russian strike, four people died: a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app, alongside video of emergency officials digging through ruins.

Two people who were injured were receiving medical assistance, he added.

Klymenko said earlier that the victims were employees of the educational institution.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said 50 private homes and two infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians, although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine since Moscow sent in tens of thousands of troops in February 2022.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Kyiv and Elaine Monaghan in Washington, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.