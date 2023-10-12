Russian missile strike kills three in Ukrainian school, Kyiv says

KYIV : A Russian missile struck a school in the town of Nikopol in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Wednesday, killing at least three people, Ukrainian officials said.

The school was badly damaged, said regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

"The body of a 60-year-old woman was pulled from under the rubble of the gutted gymnasium in Nikopol. Thus, this missile strike took the lives of three people", he said on the Telegram messaging app. A 72-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were also killed.

Two people were wounded and one may still be under the rubble, emergency services added.

"It has been established that the victims were employees of the educational institution," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post on Telegram, alongside footage of rescue workers clambering through the rubble of the school.

Lysak said 50 private homes and two infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians, although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine since Moscow sent in tens of thousands of troops in February 2022.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Alex Richardson)