Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian missiles hit industrial area of Ukraine's second largest city -mayor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian missiles hit industrial area of Ukraine's second largest city -mayor

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Monday, striking an industrial district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There is information about hitting an industrial zone in the city's Kholodnohirsky district," Terekhov said on Telegram.

Terekhov provided no further information on casualties or damage. Telegram channels reported explosions in the city.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski an Oleksandr Kozhukhar; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.