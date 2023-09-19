Russian missiles hit industrial area of Ukraine's second largest city -mayor

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Monday, striking an industrial district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There is information about hitting an industrial zone in the city's Kholodnohirsky district," Terekhov said on Telegram.

Terekhov provided no further information on casualties or damage. Telegram channels reported explosions in the city.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski an Oleksandr Kozhukhar; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)