Russian peacekeepers to escort Nagorno-Karabakh homeless families to Armenia
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers leaving Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region for Armenia pass an Armenian checkpoint on a road near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze/File Photo

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
NEAR KORNIDZOR, Armenia : Russian peacekeepers will escort the homeless families of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to Armenia if they want, the ethnic Armenian authorities of the breakaway region said on Sunday.

"We inform you that families who have become homeless as a result of recent military operations and who have expressed desire to leave the republic will be carried out by Russian peacekeepers," the authorities said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The government will soon provide information about the transfer of other population groups."

(Reporting by Felix Light, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

