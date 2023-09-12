Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region - agencies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region - agencies

Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region - agencies
A view shows Russia's Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk after an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russia, in this still image from video published September 12, 2023. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region - agencies
A view shows Russia's Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk after an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russia, in this still image from video published September 12, 2023. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region - agencies
A view shows Russia's Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk after an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russia, in this still image from video published September 12, 2023. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region - agencies
A view shows Russia's Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk after an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russia, in this still image from video published September 12, 2023. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's Ural Airlines plane with 159 people aboard and flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the reason for the emergency landing.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that there were 159 people aboard. Earlier, TASS reported that the plane carried 156 people.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.