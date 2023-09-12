Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region - agencies

Russia's Ural Airlines plane with 159 people aboard and flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the reason for the emergency landing.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that there were 159 people aboard. Earlier, TASS reported that the plane carried 156 people.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)