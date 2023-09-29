Logo
Russian shelling kills five in southern, eastern Ukraine
Russian shelling kills five in southern, eastern Ukraine

Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
Russian shelling on Thursday killed three women in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and two people in eastern Donetsk region, local officials said.

Prosecutors said the three women were killed on a street in Kherson, a town abandoned by Russian troops late last year along with other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces routinely shell Kherson and nearby areas from positions on the river's east bank.

Prosecutors in Donetsk region in the east said two people died when Russian forces shelled Krasnohorivka, west of the Russian-held city of Donetsk and near the long-contested town of Maryinka.

In Kostyantynivka, west of the town of Bakhmut, in Russian hands since May, three people were injured when Russian forces launched two air strikes within an hour, prosecutors said.

Reuters could not independently verify any of the accounts of military activity.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

