Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defence ministry
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bomber escorted by a Sukhoi Su-35S jet fighter during a seven-hour flight over the Sea of Japan, in this image taken from video released October 17, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
MOSCOW : Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said two Tu-95 strategic bombers had carried out a seven-hour flight over the Sea of Japan, accompanied by Su-35 fighter jets.

"The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for using airspace," Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, long-range aviation commander, said in a statement.

"Long-range aviation pilots regularly carry out flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and Pacific Ocean," Kobylash said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christina Fincher and Kevin Liffey)

