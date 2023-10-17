Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defence ministry

MOSCOW : Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said two Tu-95 strategic bombers had carried out a seven-hour flight over the Sea of Japan, accompanied by Su-35 fighter jets.

"The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for using airspace," Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, long-range aviation commander, said in a statement.

"Long-range aviation pilots regularly carry out flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and Pacific Ocean," Kobylash said.

