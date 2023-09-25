Logo
Russia's air attack on Odesa injures one, damages infrastructure - Ukraine official
Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
One woman was injured and port infrastructure was damaged in Russia's overnight missile and drone attack, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, said early on Monday.

A fire broke out in a non-residential high-rise in the city of Odesa, the administrative centre of the Odesa region, as a result of the attack, but was promptly extinguished, Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage were not immediately known.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

