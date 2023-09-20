Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia's corvette carries out firing drills at Baltic Sea - Russia's defence ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia's corvette carries out firing drills at Baltic Sea - Russia's defence ministry

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's Stoikiy corvette of the Baltic Fleet carried out firing drills at mock targets in the Baltic Sea, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The crew of the small warship conducted a series of scheduled exercises, firing at surface and air targets in a "difficult jamming environment" with the use of electronic countermeasures of a possible enemy, the ministry said.

"The sea range of the Baltic Fleet, where the exercise took place, was declared temporarily dangerous for civil shipping and aviation flights," the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.

It was not clear when the drills took place.

The Baltic Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy is headquartered in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania, both NATO member states, on the Baltic Sea.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.