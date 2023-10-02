Logo
World

Russia's InterRAO starts restricting electricity supplies to China
Russia's InterRAO starts restricting electricity supplies to China

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
MOSCOW : Russian state energy holding InterRAO on Monday said it had started restricting electricity supplies to China while negotiations about price rises are ongoing.

InterRAO last week said it would raise electricity prices for customers in some countries by 7per cent as a result of new export duties that came into force on Oct. 1, and limit or cut off supplies if customers refused to accept.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

