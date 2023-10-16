Logo
Russia's Lavrov discusses Middle East crisis, Ukraine with China's Wang Yi
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing, China October 16, 2023. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
MOSCOW : Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the worsening conflict in the Middle East with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Lavrov's ministry said on Monday.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of international and regional issues, including the sharply aggravated situation in the Middle East," Russia's foreign ministry said.

During the bilateral talks, Lavrov and Wang Yi also discussed the military conflict in Ukraine and efforts to resolve it through "political and diplomatic methods", the ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

