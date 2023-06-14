Russia's Medvedev says Moscow now has free hand to destroy enemies' undersea communications cables

MOSCOW : Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday there were no longer any "moral limits" to stop Moscow from destroying its enemies' undersea communication cables given what he said was Western complicity in the Nord Stream pipeline blasts.

Medvedev made the comments on his official channel on the Telegram messaging application.

U.S. media reports have suggested that Washington was aware of a Ukrainian plot to blow up the gas pipelines. Kyiv has denied it destroyed them.

Unexplained explosions ruptured both Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines, carrying gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, last September.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)