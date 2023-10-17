Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia's Navalny calls lawyers' arrest illegal, says he's isolated
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia's Navalny calls lawyers' arrest illegal, says he's isolated

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday condemned the arrest of three of his lawyers, calling it an illegal action that showed the weakness of the authorities.

The three lawyers were arrested last week on suspicion of belonging to an "extremist group". Another member of Navalny's legal team said he had fled the country on Monday.

Navalny, 47, was sentenced in August to an extra 19 years on various charges relating to "extremist activity", extending his total prison term to more than 30 years.

At the latest of a series of hearings where he has challenged his treatment in prison, Navalny said the "flagrant and illegal" actions against his lawyers had left him "completely isolated from information".

He ridiculed the idea that his lawyers could have engaged in illegal activity with him since he was imprisoned, saying every document that passed between them was censored and copied.

"And even here the authorities find some terrible danger, such great danger that they have to make a show of arresting three lawyers," he said.

"These are the convulsions of the system. They're afraid. They're not at all as strong as they think."

Navalny's lawyers say the targeting of his lawyers crosses a new threshold of repression in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on dissent since launching his invasion of Ukraine last year.

The Kremlin, which has painted Navalny in the past as a tool of the American CIA, declines to discuss his case or even speak his name in public.

Navalny's supporters say removing his access to lawyers - through whom he has launched frequent appeals and been able to post on social media - is a tactic to further isolate him. But at Tuesday's hearing, he said he would keep speaking out.

"I have the right in this court to say straight out: yes, I am against Vladimir Putin, yes I am against his rule, I will fight it," he said.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.