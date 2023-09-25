Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia's Northern Fleet conducts drills in East Siberian Sea -Interfax
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia's Northern Fleet conducts drills in East Siberian Sea -Interfax

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's Northern Fleet, which operates in the Arctic, has conducted exercises to counter unmanned mock enemy boats, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Citing the fleet's press service, Interfax reported that some of the country's largest destroyers and landing ships took part in the exercises in the Arctic.

"During the exercise in the East Siberian Sea, the crews of the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov and the large landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky practiced actions to protect a detachment of ships in the event of a threat from the enemy using unmanned boats," the agency reported, citing the press office's statement.

It was not immediately clear when the exercises took place.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.