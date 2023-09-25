Russia's Northern Fleet conducts drills in East Siberian Sea -Interfax

Russia's Northern Fleet, which operates in the Arctic, has conducted exercises to counter unmanned mock enemy boats, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Citing the fleet's press service, Interfax reported that some of the country's largest destroyers and landing ships took part in the exercises in the Arctic.

"During the exercise in the East Siberian Sea, the crews of the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov and the large landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky practiced actions to protect a detachment of ships in the event of a threat from the enemy using unmanned boats," the agency reported, citing the press office's statement.

It was not immediately clear when the exercises took place.

