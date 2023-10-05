Logo
Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov meet commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine
Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
MOSCOW : Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, held a meeting with the commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear where the meeting took place.

The ministry broadcast footage of the meeting, at which Shoigu addressed the training of servicemen and volunteers in reserve units. He said he had inspected such regiments in Russia's southern military district on Thursday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

