Russia's Transneft, Kazakhstan sign deal on Kazakh oil transit for 2024
Petrol trucks are parked near oil tanks at Volodarskaya LPDS production facility owned by Transneft oil pipeline operator in the village of Konstantinovo in the Moscow region, Russia June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
Russia's Transneft signed an agreement with Kazakhstan on Wednesday regarding transit shipments of Kazakh oil for 2024, it said in a statement, providing no further details on the deal.

Kazakhstan ships most of its oil via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, but also sends smaller quantities via Transneft pipelines, including to Germany's Schwedt refinery.

(Reporting by Reuters)

