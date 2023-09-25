Logo
Russia's Tula region under drone attack - Russia's RIA
Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
Russia's air defence systems were engaged in repelling a drone attack over the Tula region that borders Moscow's region to its north, Russia's RIA news agency reported early Monday.

Citing the ministry of regional security, the agency reported that according to preliminary information, there was no damage or injuries as a result of the attack.

Two of Moscow's major airports, however, the Vnukovo and Domedovo, limited air traffic, directing flights to other airports, the TASS state news agency reported.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

