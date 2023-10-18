Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia's VTB attracts yuan deposits worth US$1.7 billion this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia's VTB attracts yuan deposits worth US$1.7 billion this year

The logo of VTB bank is seen on the bank's headquarters in Tehran, Iran, May 23, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

The logo of VTB bank is seen on the bank's headquarters in Tehran, Iran, May 23, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian state-owned bank VTB said on Wednesday it had attracted yuan-denominated customer deposits worth a total of 12.5 billion yuan (US$1.71 billion) this year, as sanctions reduced the appeal of dollar and euro holdings.

Shunned by the West since sending its troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow is turning increasingly to Beijing, with President Vladimir Putin this week meeting President Xi Jinping in China.

As well as sharply raising its use of the yuan, Russia has increased energy supplies to China and started selling more Chinese-branded cars as Western automakers depart.

VTB's yuan deposits are up nearly 90per cent so far this year, with customers preferring short-term deposits of three to six months, the bank said.

"Customers with savings in dollars and euros are striving to convert to 'soft' currencies - first and foremost, the yuan," said VTB's Natalia Tuchkova, head of the savings department. "This instrument is attracting increasing interest from the population.

"For example, the Chinese currency at VTB already accounts for almost a third of the total volume of retail deposits in foreign currency."

VTB anticipates its dollar and euro deposits will shrink to almost zero by the end of 2025.

(US$1 = 7.3158 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.