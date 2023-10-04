S Korea Aug factory output posts biggest gain in over 3 years as chips jump

SEOUL : South Korea's factory output unexpectedly jumped in August by the fastest rate in more than three years, led by chip production, official data showed on Wednesday.

The industrial output index rose 5.5per cent in August from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 2.0per cent fall in July, according to Statistics Korea.

That contrasts with a median 0.2per cent fall forecast in a Reuters survey and marks the fastest monthly gain since June 2020.

Production of semiconductors rose 13.4per cent and machineries, mostly for chip manufacturing, increased 9.7per cent, while electronic components declined 3.8per cent.

On an annual basis, output was 0.5per cent lower, much milder than the previous month's 8.1per cent drop and a forecast for a 6.2per cent loss.

South Korea's exports slowed their fall in September to the mildest decline in a year-long downturn, separate data showed earlier in the week, a hopeful sign for the global economy from the bellwether industrial economy.

