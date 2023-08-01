S. Korea July exports fall the most in over 3 years as China sputters

SEOUL :South Korea's exports fell more than expected in July and at the steepest pace in more than three years, trade data showed on Tuesday, raising concerns that the downturn may drag on longer than expected amid persistently weak demand from China.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 16.5per cent year-on-year to US$50.33 billion in July, compared with a 6.0per cent decline in June and a 14.5per cent drop tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

It was the biggest percentage fall since May 2020 and the 10th consecutive month exports fell in annual terms, the longest period since January 2020.

"Chances are there still will be a recovery in the second half of the year, but it may be weaker than how it is projected now," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment Securities.

"Declines in the third quarter will likely be narrower than the second quarter, but it is difficult to say whether there will be a swing to growth," Park added.

The steeper fall in July was due to a sluggish semiconductor industry, weaker oil prices and a high base, the trade ministry said, adding the government would make utmost efforts for an early turnaround in exports to growth.

The data showed exports of semiconductors dropped 33.6per cent, worsening from a 28.0per cent loss the previous month and marking the 12th straight month of decline for the sector. Petroleum product exports slumped 42.3per cent, while automobiles gained 15.0per cent.

By destination, shipments to China dropped 25.1per cent, the sharpest in three months, while those to the United States and the European Union also fell 8.1per cent and 8.4per cent, respectively.

Imports fell 25.4per cent to US$48.71 billion, also steeper than the previous month's 11.7per cent fall. Economists had expected a 24.6per cent decline.

That left South Korea's trade surplus at US$1.63 billion for July, wider than US$1.13 billion in June.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies, Jamie Freed and Tom Hogue)