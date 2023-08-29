S Korea LG Energy Solution aims to raise about US$1 billion in green bonds - sources

Sydney :South Korea's LG Energy Solution is aiming to raise about US$1 billion in two green bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

LG Energy Solution did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The company has mandated investment banks to work on a potential dollar-denominated green bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and the Korea Development Bank are working on the transaction.

"A final decision on specifics including whether to issue corporate bonds is set to be made after closely examining the market situation with the five joint lead managers," an LG Energy Solution official said in an earlier statement to Reuters.

The term sheet said the bonds could be issued in three and five-year tenors but did not outline the size of the deal if a transaction does go ahead.

Investor meetings on the deal will begin on Wednesday, according to the term sheet.

LG Chem, LG Energy Solution's parent company, raised US$2 billion in five and seven-year exchangeable bonds in July. Those bonds will be exchangeable into LG Energy Solution common shares.

