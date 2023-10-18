Logo
S Korea says about 30 foreign firms willing to register for won trading
A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/ File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's foreign exchange authorities on Wednesday said about 30 financial institutions headquartered overseas have expressed willingness to register for trading in the country's currency market.

They expressed interest in a survey conducted prior to official registration which starts on Wednesday, the finance ministry and central bank said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

