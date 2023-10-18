S Korea says about 30 foreign firms willing to register for won trading
SEOUL : South Korea's foreign exchange authorities on Wednesday said about 30 financial institutions headquartered overseas have expressed willingness to register for trading in the country's currency market.
They expressed interest in a survey conducted prior to official registration which starts on Wednesday, the finance ministry and central bank said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
