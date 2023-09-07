Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

S Korea urges foreign firms to guard against illegal short-selling in share market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Korea urges foreign firms to guard against illegal short-selling in share market

FILE PHOTO: A currency dealer walks past electronic boards showing the Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A currency dealer walks past electronic boards showing the Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's financial market watchdog on Thursday urged foreign firms trading on the country's stock market to strengthen internal controls to prevent illegal naked short-selling.

The Financial Supervisory service (FSS) conveyed the message in a meeting with compliance officers from 23 foreign investment banks.

Naked short-selling of stocks - in which an investor short sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

So far this year, the FSS has counted 24 cases of illegal short-selling, mostly by foreigners, compared with 28 for the whole of 2022 and 14 in 2021.

South Korea has made various regulatory reforms for its stock market this year, including heavier penalties for naked short-selling violations.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.