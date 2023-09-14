S Korean battery firm TDL Global to invest US$200 million in Indonesia

JAKARTA : South Korean battery maker True Digital Leader (TDL) Global Co Ltd, plans to invest around US$200 million in Indonesia by 2030 to produce electric motorcycle batteries and energy storage systems, a company executive said on Thursday.

TDL Global, Indonesia's state utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) and Indonesia's energy ministry signed an agreement on Wednesday to launch a feasibility study for a planned plant in the Southeast Asian country.

"For 2030 ... we have planning for battery manufacturing here (equivalent to) 1 Gigawatt, especially using solid-state battery," said Jackam Kim, TDL Global chief executive.

Solid-state batteries use thin layers of solid electrolytes that carry lithium ions between electrodes and have been used in small electronic devices such as pacemakers and smart watches. Mass-market production of these batteries for EVs has been slower to develop.

The company has supplied 20,000 battery units for electric two-wheeler vehicles to Indonesia from their factory in China this year and is planning to relocate a production line with a capacity to produce 100,000 units per year to Indonesia in 2024, the energy ministry said in a statement.

The planned investment will include energy storage systems and battery-swap stations - where EV bike users can switch their empty batteries for full ones instead of charging them in charging stations , Kim said.

Indonesia launched an incentive programme to promote electric vehicles earlier this year that will cover sales of 200,000 electric motorcycles and 35,900 electric cars, and the conversion of 50,000 combustion engine motorcycles.

Indonesia, which has the world's largest nickel reserves, is keen to utilise this material to build a domestic battery and EV supply chain.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Hugh Lawson)