S Korean broadband firm says it is ending all disputes with Netflix

SEOUL :South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband said on Monday it is ending all disputes with Netflix Inc, after the firms engaged in lawsuits on whether Netflix must pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work.

SK Broadband and parent SK Telecom announced in a joint statement with Netflix that they had agreed on a partnership to release joint products and seek ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) products being developed by SK.

"Moving forward, SK Broadband and Netflix will end all disputes with the signing of today’s partnership, and collaborate as partners for the future," the statement said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)