S Korea's accelerating inflation set to keep policy restrictive for longer

SEOUL :South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated for a second month in September, above market expectations, official data showed on Thursday, supporting prospects of the central bank maintaining its restrictive policy for some time.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood 3.7per cent higher in September from a year earlier, after recording a 3.4per cent rise in August. Economists in a Reuters survey had expected the figure to stay unchanged.

It was the second consecutive month the annual rate quickened, from a 25-month low of 2.3per cent in July, and marked the fastest annual rise in five months.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said after the data release that inflation would likely stabilise again from October with seasonal factors easing.

The central bank also said inflation, which was slightly higher in September than its projection, would still ease to around 3per cent by the end of the year.

"With bond yields rising sharply recently and inflation data coming in above expectations two weeks before the next rate decision, it is unlikely the central bank will soften its hawkish stance," said Ahn Jae-kyun, a fixed-income analyst at Shinhan Securities.

"But, it was largely due to Chuseok thanksgiving holidays and high oil prices, while price pressures continuously eased in the services sector, which is more important from the policy perspective."

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting at its last review in August, seeking to balance softer inflation and heightened risks to growth. It next meets on Oct. 19.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.6per cent, according to Statistics Korea, compared with a 1.0per cent jump the previous month and a median 0.3per cent forecast.

Broken down by sector, prices of petroleum products jumped 4.0per cent over the month, agricultural prices climbed 4.1per cent, while public utility prices added 5.3per cent.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 3.3per cent higher in September on an annual basis, the same as in August and July.

