S Korea's antitrust watchdog fines Broadcom for unfair supply deal to Samsung Electronics

SEOUL : South Korea's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it will tentatively fine Broadcom Inc and affiliates 19.1 billion won (US$14.24 million) for forcing a long-term supply deal that was unilaterally disadvantageous to Samsung Electronics.

The country's Fair Trade Commission will also issue a corrective order to Broadcom, it said in a statement.

A representative of Broadcom could not be immediately reached. Samsung declined comment.

(US$1 = 1,340.9300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)