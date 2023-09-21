Logo
S Korea's antitrust watchdog fines Broadcom for unfair supply deal to Samsung Electronics
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Samsung's new Galaxy S23 series phone on display as Samsung Electronics unveils its latest flagship smartphones in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File photo
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it will tentatively fine Broadcom Inc and affiliates 19.1 billion won (US$14.24 million) for forcing a long-term supply deal that was unilaterally disadvantageous to Samsung Electronics.

The country's Fair Trade Commission will also issue a corrective order to Broadcom, it said in a statement.

A representative of Broadcom could not be immediately reached. Samsung declined comment.

(US$1 = 1,340.9300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

