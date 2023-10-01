Sacred cow: Ball makers break taboos for India's favourite sport

MEERUT (India) — Stitching together cricket balls is a wearisome task for leatherworker Bunty Sagar, whose labours are frowned upon by many fellow Indians even if he makes their favourite pastime possible.

In a nation where the majority Hindu faith views cows as sacred, Mr Sagar's trade lies in the hands of those willing to handle their hides for long hours and little pay.

The work is tedious and repetitive, and its profitability has been threatened by the cow protection campaigns of Hindu activists seeking to end cattle slaughter.

Mr Sagar had hoped studying would lead him along a path to a different career but is resigned to his work after the early death of his father — also a lifelong leatherworker — left him the sole breadwinner.

"I don't feel anything negative about the job I do," the 32-year-old Hindu told AFP, sweating in a small and stifling production room alongside half a dozen others, moulding leather to the ball's solid cork centre.

"If I were to feel bad about my job, what would we eat?"