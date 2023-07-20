Logo
Safety of Japanese food is scientifically proven - govt spokesperson
Safety of Japanese food is scientifically proven - govt spokesperson

Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday the safety of Japanese food has been scientifically proven, in response to expanded import restrictions in China.

The Chinese government has said it will tighten its scrutiny on food from Japan and maintain curbs on some Japanese imports, citing Tokyo's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

