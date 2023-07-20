Safety of Japanese food is scientifically proven - govt spokesperson

TOKYO : Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday the safety of Japanese food has been scientifically proven, in response to expanded import restrictions in China.

The Chinese government has said it will tighten its scrutiny on food from Japan and maintain curbs on some Japanese imports, citing Tokyo's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

