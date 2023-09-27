Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Samsung SDI to invest US$2 billion to build second joint battery plant in US with Stellantis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung SDI to invest US$2 billion to build second joint battery plant in US with Stellantis

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/file photo

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/file photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's Samsung SDI Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to invest 2.7 trillion won (US$2.00 billion) to build a second joint electric vehicle (EV) battery plant with Stellantis NV in the United States.

The South Korean battery maker said in a regulatory filing that it plans to execute the investment starting next April to November 2027.

In July, the two companies said their joint-venture plant in the United States will have an annual production capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh), with a target to start production in 2027.

(US$1 = 1,351.3700 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.