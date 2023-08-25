Logo
Saudi Arabia eyes Chinese bid for nuclear plant - WSJ
Published August 25, 2023
Updated August 25, 2023
Saudi Arabia is weighing a Chinese bid to build a nuclear power plant in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

China National Nuclear Corp, a state-owned company known as CNNC, has bid to build a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, near the border with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the report added citing Saudi officials familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

