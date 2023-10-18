Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Saudi Arabia, Japan agree to cooperate to ease Middle East tensions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia, Japan agree to cooperate to ease Middle East tensions

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday to work together to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and help ease tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Japanese government said.

"The two leaders concurred on maintaining close cooperation between the two countries and working on the improvement of the humanitarian situation and calming down the situation," a Japanese government statement said on their phone call.

Japan, this year's chair of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies, on Tuesday announced its plan to extend US$10 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in its war against Hamas and saying that a blast that killed huge numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital appeared to have been caused not by Israel but by its foes.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Francis Tang; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.