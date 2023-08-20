'In a sauna': Hong Kong's labourers swelter as temperatures rise

HONG KONG — Dressed in a full-body protective suit, an elderly pest control worker could last no more than 15 minutes spraying pesticide along a Hong Kong pavement before the summer heat became too much.

"The longer you work, the more it feels like it's raining inside the (suit)... it's just like being in a sauna," said Mr Wah, 63, who asked to be identified only by his first name.

He emerged from his protective clothing drenched in sweat on a scorching August morning, with temperatures soaring to 32.2°C and humidity hitting 87 per cent.

The month before, Hong Kong saw its third-hottest July on record, with the maximum daily temperature hitting 36.1°C. The top three warmest years in the city's history were all recorded after 2018.

Recently, the government advised employers to let workers take longer breaks on hotter days, but companies say the guidelines fail to consider the needs of different work environments.