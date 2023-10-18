Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Scholz on synagogue attack: 'Antisemitism has no place in Germany'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scholz on synagogue attack: 'Antisemitism has no place in Germany'

Scholz on synagogue attack: 'Antisemitism has no place in Germany'
Police secure the area after two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Skoblo Synagogue and Education Center overnight in Berlin, Germany, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Scholz on synagogue attack: 'Antisemitism has no place in Germany'
A member of the Jewish community walks behind barrier tape following a police lockdown of the area after two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Skoblo Synagogue and Education Center overnight in Berlin, Germany, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Scholz on synagogue attack: 'Antisemitism has no place in Germany'
Police secures evidence after two molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue overnight in Berlin, Germany, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tobias Schlie
Scholz on synagogue attack: 'Antisemitism has no place in Germany'
Police secure the street after two molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue overnight in Berlin, Germany, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tobias Schlie
Scholz on synagogue attack: 'Antisemitism has no place in Germany'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced outrage on Wednesday at an attack outside a synagogue in Berlin in which police say two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building.

"I want to expressly say that I am outraged. It outrages me personally what some are shouting and doing," Scholz said during a visit to Egypt.

In a social media post, he added: "Attacks on Jewish institutions and acts of violence on our streets are despicable and cannot be tolerated. Antisemitism has no place in Germany."

Two hooded men threw the Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in central Berlin early on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they had arrested a man who shouted antisemitic slogans while they were investigating.

Security has been stepped up around Jewish institutions in Germany since Hamas's deadly attack on Israel and resulting Israeli reprisals inflamed opinion in the country's Arab-speaking and Jewish communities.

The two bottles, filled with combustible fluid, burst on the pavement and burned themselves out, the police said, causing no damage. Security services are investigating the attack.

Since the latest escalation of tensions, Jewish groups have complained of a mounting sense of insecurity.

Police have declined most requests to hold pro-Palestinian demonstrations since Hamas's attack and have dispersed a number of impromptu gatherings.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Rachel More; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.