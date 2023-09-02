Scientists voyage to Greenland's melting sanctuary

ITTOQQORTOORMIIT (Denmark) — With rugged red mountains rising on either side, a sailboat carrying scientists deftly snakes between icebergs brimming Greenland's Scoresby Fjord, as they rush to document this understudied region on the frontline of climate change.

After the warmest July ever recorded at Summit Camp atop Greenland's ice sheet, the expedition members sailing the country's east coast are acutely aware of the urgency.

"The risk that we have here is the disappearance of the complete ecosystem," Eric Marechal, director of research at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), tells AFP on board the sailboat Kamak.