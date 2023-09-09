Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Second round likely in Maldives presidential race; challenger leads
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second round likely in Maldives presidential race; challenger leads

Second round likely in Maldives presidential race; challenger leads
People stand in a line to cast their vote at a polling station during the Maldives presidential election day in Male, Maldives September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Second round likely in Maldives presidential race; challenger leads
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih casts his vote at a polling station during the Maldives presidential election day in Male, Maldives September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem
Second round likely in Maldives presidential race; challenger leads
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih waves at his supporters after casting his vote at a polling station during the Maldives presidential election day in Male, Maldives September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem
Second round likely in Maldives presidential race; challenger leads
Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives presidential candidate of the opposition party, People's National Congress gestures after casting his vote at a polling station during the Maldives presidential election day in Male, Maldives September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem
Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MALE :Maldives President Ibrahim Solih and his main challenger Mohamed Muizzu are likely to face off in a second round of a presidential election, with results from Saturday's first round showing Muizzu ahead but short of the 50per cent needed to win outright.

With nearly 195,000 votes counted, Muizzu, seen as favouring closer ties with China, led Solih, who has promoted ongoing warm ties with India, 46per cent to 40per cent. Authorities said around 75per cent of the 282,000 eligible voters had cast ballots.

Solih, seeking a second five-year term, had championed an "India-first" policy during his time in power. The coalition backing Muizzu has launched an "India out" campaign, promising to remove a small Indian military presence of several surveillance aircraft and some 75 personnel.

Muizzu entered the fray after former President Abdulla Yameen was banned from contesting the election by the Supreme Court in August following a conviction for corruption and money laundering.

Thousands turned out early at over 570 polling stations across 187 islands. Maldivians were also voting at polling stations in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Britain and Abu Dhabi.

"We thought turnout might be low during the early stages. However, we have been surprised with many people queuing very early," Fuwad Thowfeek, the president of the Elections Commission told Reuters. "So far, everything is moving smoothly without any disruptions or delays."

(Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; Writing by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Nick Macfie and William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.