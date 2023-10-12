Logo
Senegal president names new finance, energy ministers in reshuffle
Senegal's President Macky Sall addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
Senegalese President Macky Sall on Wednesday named new finance and energy ministers as part of a government reshuffle four months ahead of elections.

Sall dismissed the government and reappointed Prime Minister Amadour Ba on Friday, without explaining the reasoning behind the decision.

Among other changes, former Interior Minister Antoine Diome, who was criticised by the opposition for the government's crackdown on widespread protests earlier this year, was appointed oil and energy minister.

Senegal will next year begin producing oil and gas from large offshore fields which are expected to transform the West African country's economy over the coming decades.

Mamadou Moustapha Ba will run the finance and budget ministry. Doudou Ka will run the economy ministry.

(Reporting by Ngouda Dione; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Chris Reese)

