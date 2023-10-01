Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Senegalese navy stops two migrant boats carrying 272 people
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senegalese navy stops two migrant boats carrying 272 people

Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DAKAR : The Senegalese Navy said it had intercepted two wooden boats carrying 272 would-be migrants 100 km (60 miles) off the coast of the capital Dakar on Friday.

Seven children and 16 women were among the passengers who were taken back to a navy base in Dakar, it said in an online post on Saturday.

It shared a photo of a brightly painted fishing vessel on the open ocean, overloaded with people with no shelter from the elements.

Thousands of migrants brave the hundreds of miles of ocean separating Africa from Europe each year in a desperate search for a better life. Summer is the busiest period for crossings.

At least 559 people died attempting to reach the Canary Islands in 2022, while 126 people died or went missing on the same route in the first six months of this year with 15 shipwrecks recorded, according to the International Organization for Migration.

In August, only 37 survived after a migrant boat carrying 101 people from Senegal had been adrift in the ocean without fuel for weeks.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.